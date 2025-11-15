Russia’s ‘deliberately calculated’ strike on Kyiv killed 4, injured dozens: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the latest Russian attack, using 430 drones and 18 missiles that struck multiple regions overnight, calling it a "deliberately calculated attack" on civilians and critical infrastructure.

The attack killed four people and wounded dozens, including children and a pregnant woman.

Sharing the details of the attack, Zelenskyy wrote on X, Since last night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes. A wicked attack - as of now, we know of dozens of wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Sadly, four people have been killed."

He also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Zelenskyy highlighted that the strike involved about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. He said, "This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged."

"The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and strikes also hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region this morning," he added.

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for stronger sanctions and additional Western military support. "Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions," he said. "Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end."

"A great deal of work is underway with partners to strengthen our air defence, but it is not enough. We need reinforcement with additional systems and interceptor missiles," he added.

He emphasized the need for more air-defence systems and interceptor missiles, saying, "Europe and the United States can help. We are counting on real decisions." (ANI)

