S. Jaishankar, Bhutanese counterpart discuss advancing multifaceted development partnership

THIMPHU: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo D N Dhungyel in Bumthang, reviewing the wide-ranging cooperation between both neighbouring countries.

"Delighted to meet FM Bhutan Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel and jointly review our wide-ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang. Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people to people ties. Today's discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the EAM received a warm welcome as he arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit aimed at further deepening longstanding bilateral cooperation. He was received at the airport by his counterpart Dhungyel.

"Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements to advance our unique ties of friendship," EAM posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), besides holding bilateral talks with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister, the External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to receive a royal audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the MEA said. (IANS)

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