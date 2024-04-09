Saudi Arabia Echoes India's Stance On Kashmir In Joint Statement With Pakistan

NEW DELHI: In what seems like a positive development for India's foreign policy, Saudi Arabia has signaled its support for India's long-standing stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a joint statement with Pakistan.
The statement which appeared to back India's position in the contested territory was released after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The joint statement stressed the significance of bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the outstanding issues, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region.
During the meeting, the leaders also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the grim situation prevailing in Gaza.
Saudi Crown Prince and Pakistan PM called for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and uphold international law.
Moreover, the two leaders emphasized the need for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to cease hostilities and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
Meanwhile, India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always” remain an integral part of the country and has expressed its desire to share normal relations with all neighbouring nations, including Pakistan, in an environment free of terrorism and hostility.
Earlier in 2019, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the United States to mediate in the Kashmir issue and bring about a peaceful resolution to the decades-old conflict, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.
The remarks were made after then-US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.
However, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar conveyed to the then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that any discussion on Kashmir would be done only with Pakistan and bilaterally.