Saudi Arabia Echoes India's Stance On Kashmir In Joint Statement With Pakistan

NEW DELHI: In what seems like a positive development for India's foreign policy, Saudi Arabia has signaled its support for India's long-standing stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a joint statement with Pakistan.

The statement which appeared to back India's position in the contested territory was released after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The joint statement stressed the significance of bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the outstanding issues, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to ensure peace and stability in the region.