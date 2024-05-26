Schools built with India’s financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu: Two schools in Nepal, constructed with the Indian government’s financial assistance under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, were inaugurated in the presence of government officials, embassy officials, and political representatives.

The School building of Shree Bal Janata Secondary School at Lamahi Municipality, Dang, was built under the Indian government’s financial aid at the cost of NRs.17.60 million, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The inauguration was done jointly by Ratna Bahadur Khatri, Social Development Minister of Lumbini Province, Nityananda Sharma, Chief, of District Coordination Committee, Jogaraj Chaudhary, Mayor, Lamahi Municipality and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu. (ANI)

