SCO condemns strikes on Iran, backs Palestine settlement: Key takeaways

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan]: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in its 'Bishkek Declaration', condemned military strikes on Iran, backed a "comprehensive and just settlement" of the Palestinian question, called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and opposed unilateral coercive economic measures, as the grouping reaffirmed its commitment to a multipolar world order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the other heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members, on Tuesday signed the Bishkek Declaration at the summit, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the 10-member bloc.

In the joint statement, the leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, agreed to continue efforts to further consolidate the SCO in fulfilling the objectives set out in the organisation's Development Strategy until 2035, as per the text of the declaration. The SCO's supreme decision-making body is the Council of Heads of State (CHS), which meets annually on a rotational basis. The SCO consists of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the conclusion of the 26th meeting of the Council of Heads of State summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, between August 31 and September 1, the 'Bishkek Declaration' was adopted, reaffirming their commitment to a representative, democratic, and equitable multipolar world order while sounding a stern warning against the militarisation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

On Iran, the SCO member stated "express deep concern over developments in the Middle East and around Iran" and reiterated the bloc's previously stated position condemning military strikes on Iranian territory, which resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to the country's economy. "Such actions violate the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter and create serious risks to international peace, security and stability," the declaration said.

"Member States express their sincere condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to the families of the victims," it added.

SCO members also reaffirmed "their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and advocate a resolution to the conflict solely through political and diplomatic means."

"In this regard, they welcome all efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region," the joint statement said. The grouping's leaders also backed Iran's rights as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Member States, Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968, advocated strict adherence to the Treaty's provisions, comprehensive and balanced promotion of all the goals and principles enshrined therein, and support for the strengthening of the global nuclear disarmament process and the international non-proliferation regime.

SCO members emphasised their "inalienable right" to develop research, production, and use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes and to pursue equitable, sustainable, and mutually beneficial international cooperation in this area without discrimination. They noted that restrictive measures in this area are contrary to international law.

On West Asia, the SCO maintained that a "comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question" is the only possible way to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The declaration also addressed Afghanistan, with member states reaffirming their commitment to the establishment of the country as an independent, neutral and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs.

"Member states reiterate that the formation of an inclusive government with broad participation of representatives of all ethno-political groups of Afghan society is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in that country," the declaration said.

The member states, noting the role of the SCO region in the global economy and sustainable development, advocated for further improvement and reform of the global economic governance system.

They said they would support and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on generally accepted international principles and rules that promotes global economic development, ensures fair market access, and ensures special and differential treatment for developing countries. SCO members opposed unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to the UN Charter and other norms of international law and the rules and principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO). They said such measures are detrimental to the interests of ensuring international security, including its food, energy and humanitarian components, and have a negative impact on the global economy. (ANI)

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