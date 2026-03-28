Senate of the Czech Republic challenges China over Dalai Lama succession

Prague: In a strong rebuke to China’s growing influence over Tibetan religious affairs, the Czech Senate adopted a significant resolution affirming the Tibetan people’s exclusive right to determine the next Dalai Lama.

The motion passed unanimously, with 40 votes in favour and none against, highlighting a rare moment of political unity against China’s attempts to interfere in Tibetan spiritual traditions, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, the resolution calls on the Czech government, including its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to actively support Tibetans in freely choosing the 15th successor to the Dalai Lama. It also criticises legislative moves by the People’s Republic of China aimed at controlling religious identity in Tibet.

The resolution reflects years of sustained engagement between Tibetan representatives and Czech lawmakers, which helped build awareness around Tibet’s cultural and religious rights. Such advocacy played a key role in shaping consensus within the Senate.

Introduced by Senate Vice-President Jitka Seitlova and backed by several lawmakers, the resolution also referenced recent diplomatic engagements, including a Czech parliamentary delegation’s visit to Dharamshala in December 2025 and meetings with the Dalai Lama.

It further recalled Czech President Petr Pavel’s interaction with the Tibetan spiritual leader, reinforcing longstanding ties between Prague and the Tibetan cause.

During the session, Senate leaders acknowledged the presence of Tibetan representatives, calling it a symbol of solidarity with Tibetans facing repression. Lawmakers strongly condemned China’s policies, including alleged cultural erasure and restrictions on religious freedom, as highlighted by CTA. (ANI)

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