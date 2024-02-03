Sentence given by ‘Puppets’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said on Thursday that the verdicts given against him and his wife Bushra Bibi were coming from “elsewhere” and their “puppets” were merely announcing them, The Express Tribune reported.

An Accountability Court (AC) in Pakistan on Wednesday handed down a 14-year jail sentence to Imran Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case.

Separately, a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, sentenced former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years imprisonment in the high-profile Cypher case.

In an interaction with journalists, Khan criticized the judges presiding over the decisions, accusing them of transforming the justice system into a show as per The Express Tribune.

“We will show the public in a press conference that necklace [in Toshakhana case] based on which the conviction was made,” he added.

According to Imran, the necklace was not within the Toshakhana (gift depository) and a Saudi envoy had personally brought it to his residence, emphasizing that Bushra Bibi had no involvement in the case. Regarding allegations against him, Khan clarified, “I did not enter politics to make deals or pursue personal gains. Involving Bushra Bibi in cases was a maneuver to tarnish my reputation.”

On the declaration of Bani Gala as a “sub-jail,” Khan remarked, “I recently found out that Bushra Bibi was transferred to Bani Gala last night. We did not request or seek any special treatment for her.”

The former prime minister maintained that there was no correlation between Bushra Bibi and the cases against her, yet despite this, she voluntarily surrendered to jail.

“She [Bushra] willingly came to jail as many PTI women members were already imprisoned,” he mentioned, adding that he was unaware of why his wife was relocated to Bani Gala.

Bushra Bibi voluntarily surrendered before the accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after being handed a 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Later, Bushra was transferred to Bani Gala, the Islamabad residence of Imran Khan, following its designation as a sub-jail, according to a notification. (ANI)

