Serious talks are on between US and Iran, but they are running into challenges, says expert

NEW DELHI: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that although there are serious talks going on between the US and Iran, they are at loggerheads on issues like enriched Uranium and the Strait of Hormuz.

Sachdev said that negotiations between America and Iran are becoming very serious but they are running into challenges.

"The negotiations between America and Iran are becoming very serious, but they are running into challenges in solving this jigsaw puzzle. Some pieces of this puzzle cannot be moved. For Iran, they insist that uranium cannot be sent out of the country. For America, the price Donald Trump wants is drums full of uranium dust on the Tehran airport tarmac, ready for an American Air Force cargo plane to take away. These two positions are currently irreconcilable," he told ANI.

Sachdev highlighted that Iran wants peace in Lebanon as well and unfreezing of its funds.

"Beyond the uranium issue, there are several other demands. Iran is asking for a durable peace, including in Lebanon, as well as sanctions relief and the unfreezing of its funds. Conversely, America is demanding that the uranium be removed, that there be no more enrichment for a specified number of years, and that Iran's ballistic missile program be downgraded or bound up," he said.

Sachdev further stated that the US has failed to unlock the 'Hormuzian claw'. (ANI)

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