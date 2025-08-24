Seven suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists arrested in Iraq

Baghdad: Iraq’s military intelligence said that it has arrested seven suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists, including two women, in northern Nineveh province.

The arrests were made in several areas of the province on Friday following “accurate intelligence information and intensive field monitoring,” the directorate said in a statement. The suspects were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Major Moataz al-Luhaibi of the Nineveh Operations Command said the detainees were wanted for their involvement with the IS during the group’s control of the province in 2014, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said they had continued working with their cells and took part in attacks against Iraqi security forces and civilians. Iraq declared victory over the IS in 2017, but the group’s remnants still carry out sporadic attacks in cities, deserts, and remote areas.

Earlier on August 12, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) said that its forces arrested 11 IS terrorists in a series of operations across several provinces.

Acting on intelligence reports, the forces carried out multiple operations and the suspects were apprehended in the provinces of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Sulaymaniyah and Salahuddin, the ICTS said in a statement. (IANS)

