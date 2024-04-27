Several killed and injured after junta airstrikes in Myanmar

Bangkok: Several civilians were killed and many more injured in a heavy airstrike by the military in Myanmar on a rebel-controlled region on the border with India. The bombs hit a hospital in the town of Mindat in the state of China in the west of the crisis-torn country on Thursday evening, eyewitnesses and local media reported on Friday.

At least four people died at Wanma Thu District Hospital, and 15 others were seriously injured, a man who helped rescue the victims and spoke on condition of anonymity told dpa.

In the region, rebels began resisting the junta shortly after the military coup in February 2021.

As recently as Wednesday, the Chinland Defence Force celebrated the third anniversary of its founding to fight the junta. The group now controls various areas in the region.

A plane flew two attacks during the night and dropped a total of six bombs over and around the hospital, the eyewitness said.

Since their overthrow and the ouster of former prime minister Aung San Suu Kyi, the generals have ruled Myanmar with an iron fist and great brutality.

However, they have come under increasing pressure in recent months. Rebel organisations have partially taken control in various towns on the borders with India, China and Thailand. The army repeatedly responds to this with airstrikes. (IANS)

