Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders underscore multipolarity, oppose unilateral sanctions

Astana: Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members called on Thursday for the building of a multipolar world to address pressing security risks and challenges.

They said in a statement after a summit that current security risks and challenges are global in nature, and can only be resolved through the building of a multipolar world, the improvement of global economic governance, and coordinated efforts to tackle both conventional and non-conventional security threats, reported Xinhua news agency. Imposing unilateral sanctions violates the principles of international law, and is detrimental to international economic relations, they added. (IANS)

