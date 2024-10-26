‘Sharp conclusion’ possible on northern front: Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi

Jerusalem: Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi said there’s a possibility for “a sharp conclusion” to the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the military.

Halevi made the remarks when speaking with the commanders of the 162nd Division during a tour of the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. “We thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior chain of command,” the military chief claimed on Thursday.

Regarding the southern front in Gaza, Halevi noted that the Israeli offensive in the north of the strip, particularly in Jabalia, “brings us (troops) closer to more achievements.”

“Jabalia is falling,” he said, calling it “another psychological collapse” for Hamas after the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar last week in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military has been conducting a ground operation in Jabalia camp and its surroundings for nearly 20 days, allegedly to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks. (IANS)

