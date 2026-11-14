Sheikh Hasina Questions Bangladesh's Path Amid Rising Violence and Extremism

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grave concern over rising violence, economic hardship and the growing influence of extremist groups in Bangladesh, questioning whether developments over the past two years had fulfilled the expectations that prompted the younger generation to join the 2024 uprising.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina raised a series of questions to the younger generation, asking whether the movement had brought the changes they had sought, particularly in terms of personal security, employment opportunities and the freedom to question those in power.

“The younger generation is our future. I want to ask those young people a few simple questions. Is this the Bangladesh you wanted? Is this the future you imagined when you took to the streets? Do you feel safe today? Are your mothers and sisters safe? Are you finding jobs and opportunities? Can you freely criticise those in power without fear? Look at what has happened to our country over the past two years. Look at the violence, the economic hardship, the growing influence of extremist groups and the suffering of ordinary people. Is this really the change you were promised?” the former PM said. (IANS)