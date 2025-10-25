Sheikh Hasina slams trial of army officers by International Crime Tribunal

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the trial of army officers by the country’s “illegal” International Crime Tribunal (ICT) under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The remarks came after the ICT on Wednesday ordered 15 army officers to be sent to jail over three separate cases of enforced disappearances, killings, and other crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the tenure of the Awami League government, local media reported. “Bangladesh has witnessed a strange and unimaginable event. The very ICT that once tried the war criminals responsible for crimes against humanity during our Great War of Liberation is now being used to prosecute the patriotic members of our armed forces — the vigilant sentinels of the nation’s independence and sovereignty,” read a statement issued by the former PM which was posted on Bangladesh Awami League party’s social media accounts. Condemning the despicable act, Hasina stressed that the “illegal” ICT and all its “farcical” trials must be stopped, and political prisoners must be released unconditionally. Slamming the Yunus regime, she said, “Under the illegitimate, power-grabbing, and human rights–violating rule of the murderer and fascist Yunus, there is no rule of law in Bangladesh — only the law of the jungle. The entire country has turned into a sanctuary for terrorists and extremists.” Hasina stated that during the July–August student movement last year, under the guise of a “so-called movement” and through a “meticulously designed conspiracy,” students, civilians, police officers, Awami League leaders and activists, members of minority communities, journalists, lawyers, and cultural activists were brutally killed. The perpetrators, she said, were “extremists and terrorists” who have been granted impunity, while no legal action can now be taken against “murderers and destroyers” of state property, and the victims will never be able to seek justice. “In contrast, cases have been filed against members of the armed forces and police who were on duty to protect lives and property during the horrific arson attacks, widespread destruction, and killings. They have been arrested on false charges of abduction and murder,” the former PM stated. “This is a clear demonstration of the extreme bias of the illegal, murderous, fascist Yunus clique in favor of terrorism and extremism. It sets a vile precedent of state-sponsored terrorism and extremism,” she added. (IANS)

