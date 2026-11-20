New Delhi: A legal representative of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday seeking an update on her request for a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NIC), urging a reply "as a matter of urgency".

In the letter addressed to the Acting High Commissioner Preeti Rahman, Steven Powles K C said that he was following up on his earlier letter of November 9.

"Further to my letter of 9 November 2026, I write to request an update regarding the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client, the former Honourable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina," the letter stated. (IANS)