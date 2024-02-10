Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong encourages couples to have more babies

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday encouraged local couples to give birth to more children to counter the country’s declining birth rate. Delivering the Chinese New Year message, he said that many Chinese families consider a child born in the Year of the Dragon to be especially auspicious, it is a good time for young couples to add a “little dragon” to their families, Xinhua news agency reported. “I hope my encouragement prompts more couples to try for a baby, although I know that the decision is very personal,” the prime minister told the public. “We will build a ‘Singapore Made For Families’ and continue supporting your marriage and parenthood aspirations,” Lee stressed, noting that the government-paid paternity leave has been doubled from two to four weeks on a voluntary basis. “Couples will decide whether to have children for their own reasons. I am confident they will find parenthood a deeply rewarding and fulfilling journey,” Lee said. (IANS)

