Six civilians killed, five injured in Afghanistan in Pakistani military attack

KABUL: At least six civilians, including women and children, were killed, and five others injured after the Pakistani military struck three residential homes in Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's Kandahar Province, local media reported on Saturday.

The latest attack came amid the third round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul, which reportedly ended in a deadlock.

Speaking to Afghan media outlet TOLO news, Afghan citizen Hayatullah, whose mother was killed and daughter injured, said, "Two or three mortar shells hit our home. My mother was martyred, and this child was injured in the arm."

