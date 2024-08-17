Solidarity campaign in Switzerland calls for justice of Tibetan rights

In a continued display of solidarity with the Tibetan people, a group of exiled Tibetan families residing in Switzerland has been tirelessly advocating for the rights and freedoms of Tibetans living under Chinese rule. Their campaign, which began on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2012, persists with monthly protests in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva. The campaign by the Tibet Solidarity Movement honours the memory of the 1.2 million Tibetans who lost their lives under Chinese domination and highlights the ongoing suffering of those still living in Tibet. These activists stand in tribute to those who have committed the ultimate act of nonviolent civil disobedience—self-immolation—in protest against the political repression, cultural assimilation, social discrimination, and environmental degradation enforced by the Chinese government. Under the guise of development and goodwill, the Tibetan people have been systematically deprived of their fundamental rights. “Nearly a million Tibetan children, aged four to eighteen, are forcibly enrolled in colonial boarding schools, isolating them from their families, language, and cultural heritage. Simultaneously, Tibetan language schools are being shut down, further eroding the national identity of the Tibetan people”, Tibet Solidarity Movement said in a statement. The group has issued a series of urgent appeals, demanding international action to save Tibet. They call for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Tibet, adopted in 1959, 1961, and 1965, to restore freedom and peace in the region. (ANI)

