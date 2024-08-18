South African President seeks international support for Africa’s Mpox response

Johannesburg: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday expressed “deep concern” over the rapid spread of Mpox in Africa, calling for international support for the continent in its response to the ongoing outbreak.

In his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response (PPPR), Ramaphosa issued a statement on the current situation of Mpox outbreak in Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I am deeply concerned by the rapid spread of Mpox across multiple regions within the African Union, with a significant rise in both cases and fatalities, reflecting a concerning shift in the epidemiological pattern,” said Ramaphosa.

In the statement, he noted that since 2024, a total of 17,541 cases and 517 deaths due to Mpox have been reported across 13 AU members. “This week, three additional countries notified cases under investigation for confirmation. That can bring the total to 16 countries. Alarmingly, the number of reported cases in 2024 has surged by 160 percent compared to the same period in 2023,” he added.

The President said that, as the PPPR Champion, he fully supports the director general of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)’s declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security, adding “this crucial decision empowers Africa CDC to lead and coordinate our collective response efforts, strengthening the Mpox response at every level — from community engagement to collaboration with the highest political authorities and our international partners.”

Ramaphosa also welcomed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). (IANS)

Also Read: War has to have an end: South Africa’s President tells Putin (sentinelassam.com)