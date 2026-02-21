South Korea attends inaugural meeting of Donald Trump's peace board for Gaza

Seoul: South Korea has joined the first meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza proposed by US President Donald Trump, the foreign ministry said Friday, reaffirming its support for efforts to enhance peace in the war-torn region.

Former Ambassador to Egypt Kim Yong-hyon attended the meeting held in Washington on Thursday (local time) as an observer, according to the ministry. More than two dozen countries have joined the Board of Peace, an organization leading efforts for peace in Gaza. South Korea is not a member, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Including the participation in the inaugural meeting, the government has supported President Trump's leading efforts to enhance peace at Gaza," the ministry said. "We plan to continue to join efforts for Middle East peace and security by the international community."

When asked about the possibility of South Korea officially joining the initiative as a member, ministry spokesperson Park Il said Thursday the government will "prudently review" the matter to "take everything into consideration."

Originally proposed to address the conflict in Gaza, the board intends to broaden its scope to other global conflicts, limiting member states to three-year terms unless substantial funding is provided for permanent membership. Key figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair have joined the executive board.

Despite the board's ambitious goals, several major powers, including Brazil, India, and China, have declined involvement, citing various reservations. Its establishment has sparked debate over the absence of a Palestinian voice and the inclusion of controversial countries, raising questions about its effectiveness and future impact. (IANS)

Also Read: North Korea extends Lunar New Year break as South Korea faces Seol travel surge