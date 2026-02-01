South Korea bids farewell to former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan

SEOUL: The funeral ceremony for former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan was held on Saturday with the attendance of top dignitaries, including President Lee Jae Myung.

The late Lee died Sunday aged 73 while on a business trip to Vietnam after suffering cardiac arrest. His body was flown home Tuesday, beginning a five-day funeral period that saw large numbers of mourners paying tribute at his memorial altar at Seoul National University Hospital in the capital.

The funeral ceremony began at 9 a.m. at a conference hall on the National Assembly compound, Yonhap news agency reported.

President Lee, first lady Kim Hea Kyung, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok sat in the front row with the bereaved family.

Others in attendance included ruling Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rai, DP floor leader Han Byung-do, Deputy Assembly Speaker Joo Ho-young, and the leaders of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party and The Progressive Party.

Cho Jung-sik, special adviser to the president for political affairs, gave remarks in his capacity as head of the funeral committee, describing the former prime minister as "a great man of democracy" and "a politician representing an era."

Prime Minister Kim gave a eulogy, saying both democracy and the nation are 'indebted' to the deceased. (IANS)

