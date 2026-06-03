South Korea Launches Investigation into Deadly Hanwha Aerospace Factory Explosion

SEOUL: South Korean law enforcement authorities launched a joint inspection on Tuesday of a Hanwha Aerospace factory as part of a probe into a deadly explosion at the facility the previous day.

The blast at the defence company’s facility in Daejeon, some 140 kilometres south of Seoul, killed five people and injured two others.

The joint inspection involved officials from the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency, the fire service, the National Forensic Service, the labour ministry and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, reports Yonhap news agency.

The police plan to investigate the exact cause of the explosion by locating where the ignition began and looking into whether flammable materials were present at the scene. (IANS)

Also Read: South Korea: 5 killed, 2 injured after blast at Hanwha Aerospace factory