South Korea proposes military talks with North Korea to prevent border clashes

SEOU: South Korea on Monday proposed holding military talks with North Korea to discuss how to clarify the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in a bid to prevent possible clashes near the inter-Korean border.

The proposal came as North Korean soldiers -- including those who were armed -- have temporarily, albeit repeatedly, crossed the MDL on several occasions while working near the border, such as clearing land or laying mines in the buffer zone. It marks Seoul's first official proposal for talks with the North since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, with a pledge to mend frayed ties with the North and create conditions for dialogue.

"Our military officially suggests holding inter-Korean talks between military authorities to discuss how to establish the Military Demarcation Line, to prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions," Kim Hong-cheol, deputy minister for national defence policy, said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We anticipate the North's positive and swift response to our proposal, aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and restoring military trust," Kim said, adding that Seoul is open to discussing details of the talks, including its venue and schedule.

North Korean troops are known to have intruded over the border about 10 times this year alone. In response, the South Korean military has broadcast a warning message when North Korean troops moved close to the MDL and subsequently fired warning shots when they violated the boundary. (IANS)

