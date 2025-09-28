South Korea voices ‘serious concerns’ with Russia over military alignment with North Korea

Seoul: South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and discussed security issues related to the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

During the meeting held in New York the previous day (local time) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Cho briefed Lavrov on Seoul’s North Korea policy aimed at easing tensions and building trust with North Korea to ultimately promote peace and stability on the peninsula, the ministry said in a statement.

Cho also voiced “serious concerns” over Russia’s continued military cooperation with North Korea, calling for an end to it, the ministry said.

The ministry statement did not provide further details, but Russian news agency Ria Novosti reported that Lavrov, during the meeting, denounced the US and its Asian allies’ military activities targeting North Korea.

Lavrov highlighted the “provocative” nature of the activities, as well as sanctions and pressure on the North, calling the return to a mutually respectful dialogue the only path to building a trustful mechanism to ensure peace in Northeast Asia, the report said, citing the Russian foreign ministry. (IANS)

