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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Attend G7 Summit in France This Month

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Europe this month to take part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, a senior presidential official said Friday.
Lee Jae Myung
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Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Europe this month to take part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, a senior presidential official said Friday.

Lee’s trip will last from June 9-18 and include visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican, according to National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac.

Lee’s attendance at the G7 summit, set for June 15-17, comes at the invitation of the grouping, Wi told a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported. (IANS)

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