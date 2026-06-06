South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Attend G7 Summit in France This Month

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Europe this month to take part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, a senior presidential official said Friday.

Lee’s trip will last from June 9-18 and include visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican, according to National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac.

Lee’s attendance at the G7 summit, set for June 15-17, comes at the invitation of the grouping, Wi told a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported. (IANS)

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