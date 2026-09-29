SpaceX Starship Deploys 26 Starlink V3 Satellites; Human Missions Next

STARBASE: SpaceX's Starship successfully reached orbit on Monday and deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, marking a significant milestone for the spacecraft and the Starlink constellation.

The mission faced a tense moment during ascent when one of Starship's six Raptor Vacuum engines shut down. After assessing the remaining engines, SpaceX engineers proceeded with the mission.

Starship is scheduled to complete six orbits of Earth during a roughly 10-hour flight before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile. (ANI)

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