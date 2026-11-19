DHAKA: Security concerns have intensified across Bangladesh ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return next month, following a spate of arson attacks and violent incidents in several parts of the country.

Amid these mounting tensions, a vehicle belonging to the Deputy Police Commissioner was set on fire on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur during an attack carried out by protesters.

The unrest is reportedly linked to the return of Sheikh Hasina. The now-banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been linked to several incidents of unrest across Bangladesh. Reports of road blockades and arson attacks on police vehicles have emerged from various parts of the country, including Sheikh Hasina's home district of Gopalganj.

In response to the continuing disturbances, law enforcement agencies have stepped up security operations, deploying measures such as tear gas, baton charges and arrests to disperse demonstrators and restore order. Meanwhile, Hasina is facing major legal troubles in Bangladesh, where a special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising. She has denied the allegations and challenged the credibility of the legal proceedings.

Dhaka has formally sought her extradition from India. Responding to media queries during a weekly briefing last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal maintained that the extradition of the former Prime Minister is a "legal matter" that will be handled accordingly. (ANI)