Sri Lanka hits back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over 'genocide' charge

Colombo: Sri Lanka has once again rejected allegations of the Tamil minority ‘genocide’ charge by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and claimed the accusation was ‘arising from local domestic vote bank politics.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the allegation made by the Canadian Prime Minister in a statement issued on July 23 to mark the 1983 alleged “anti-Tamil violence” day in Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka vehemently reiterates its rejection of the allegation of genocide in their country in the statement issued on July 23, 2024, by the Canadian Prime Minister. Sri Lanka’s position on this matter has been previously reiterated to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stressed.

“This allegation arising from local domestic vote bank politics in Canada is not conducive to unity and communal harmony in both Sri Lanka and Canada,” the Sri Lanka government complained.

Marking 41 years on the violence against Tamils on July 23, 1983, which is known as ‘Black July’, PM Trudeau said, “Forty-one years ago today, violent attacks targeting Tamil civilians and businesses started in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Thousands of innocent lives were lost, and many more Tamils were injured, subjected to sexual violence, and forced to flee the country.”

“The anti-Tamil pogrom, known as ‘Black July’, escalated tensions in what became a decade-long armed conflict. It remains one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka’s history,” the Canadian PM has said.

Referring to May 18, 2009, the day Sri Lanka’s security forces militarily defeated Tamil Tiger rebels, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) after killing its leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, Canadian PM last May said that in 2022, the Parliament of Canada unanimously adopted a Motion to mark May 18 as the Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day — a recognition of Canada’s commitment to stand in solidarity with Tamil-Canadians and Tamil communities around the world in remembering and honouring the victims and survivors of these senseless acts of violence.

“As a steadfast defender of human rights, the Government of Canada will continue to demand accountability for human rights violations and abuses against vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka,” PM Trudeau reiterated.

In May, the Sri Lankan government immediately rejected PM Trudeau’s allegation and hit out at him claiming that the Prime Minister was engaging in electoral votebank politics.

Last year in September India strongly criticised PM Trudeau for claiming the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India immediately rejected the allegation, saying it was “absurd” and “motivated”.

In May, Sri Lanka joined India, which had already confronted Canada referring to Khalistani separatist elements, and said that the Canadian government was sending a message that its vote bank was more powerful than its rule of law.

