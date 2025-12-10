Sri Lankan Minister Arun Hemachandra expresses gratitude to India for cyclone relief

COLOMBO: Amid India's relentless relief and rescue efforts under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Gharial carrying 700 tonnes of food items, essentials and clothing from Tamil Nadu has reached Sri Lanka's Trincomalee. Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra received the consignment and expressed appreciation for India's swift assistance.

Hemachandra expressed gratitude to India for providing assistance to Sri Lanka, including technical support and essentials.

While speaking to reporters, Arun Hemachandra said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people and the government of India, especially under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The operation Sagar Bandhu is taking place at a full phase and we are very happy about the contributions that we get to Sri Lanka. Thanks a lot for all the essentials, all the technical support, all the immediate assistance that we are getting from the Indian military, Indian government as well as the Indian people."

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ensures essential supplies reach affected communities. 700 tonnes of food items, essentials and clothing from Tamil Nadu reached Trincomalee aboard INS Gharial of the Indian Navy, bolstering supplies in Cyclone Ditwah-affected areas. The consignment was formally received by Deputy Foreign Minister Hon. Arun Hemachandra, who appreciated India's swift and sustained assistance," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X. (IANS)

