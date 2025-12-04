Stefan Priesner takes over as United Nation Resident Coordinator in India

UNITED NATIONS: Stefan Priesner of Austria has taken over as the UN's head in India, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Priesner, who assumed charge as UN Resident Coordinator in India on Monday, succeeds Shombi Sharp, who concluded a four-year stint.

After a four-year stint in the same position in Iran, he made the move to New Delhi.

He has wide experience in South Asia, having started his 28-year career with the UN in Bhutan, and served in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Priesner has also been the resident coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, and worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He has a law degree from the University of Vienna and a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

The resident coordinator represents the UN at the highest levels of state and leads the representatives of UN agencies in the countries they are assigned to, while promoting the world organization's development agenda. (IANS)

