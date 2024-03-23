‘Stop excuses, open girls’ schools’: Amnesty International to Taliban

Kabul: Amnesty International, an NGO for human rights, has demanded the Taliban authorities to immediately reopen all girls’ schools across Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

It has also urged the Taliban to refrain from using “empty excuses” to continue the ban on girls’ education.

The organisation stated that the Taliban’s reasons for banning girls’ education are “empty excuses for further discrimination in Afghanistan.”

The organisation said on social media platform X on Wednesday that it had surveyed the opinions of Afghan girls on the ban on education beyond the sixth grade. One girl said, “Her dreams are shattered.” Another student told the organisation that “she has lost all hope.”

The Taliban has stated that the conditions they envision for reopening schools and universities are “not suitable for all girls.” Taliban officials, close to three years into their return to power, have remained silent or made ambiguous statements about the reopening of the schools and universities for girls, as reported by Khaama Press.

But, the critics argue that depriving girls of education is part of the Taliban’s policies to isolate women and severely restrict their rights. They say that the Taliban has imposed “gender apartheid” in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban solidifies its control over Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened. With infrastructure crumbling and essential services disrupted, millions are at risk of starvation and disease. Humanitarian organizations struggle to provide aid amidst security concerns and logistical challenges.

The ban on girls’ schools since the Taliban takeover has led to a generation of girls deprived of education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

The denial of education not only stifles individual opportunities but also hampers the nation’s socio-economic development, exacerbating its already dire circumstances. International pressure mounts for the Taliban to reverse its discriminatory policies and ensure equal access to education for all Afghan children, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

