‘Strategy of Hezbollah is to hit Haifa, Israel’s 3rd biggest city’ says official

Haifa: Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has resulted in a surge in tensions in the region, Hezbollah appears to be planning to hit Haifa, Israel’s third biggest city, which is incidentally the main city in the country’s north neighbouring Lebanon, according to Head of the Emergency Preparedness Department in the port city

While speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, the official Leonid Reznik stated that the purpose of the emergency preparedness department is to monitor the city, for which a few hundred CCTV cameras have also been installed across the city.

“We have a few hundreds of CCTV cameras inside the city. Our purpose is to monitor the city to understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to understand, in case of a straight hit of one of the rockets, where it was so we can send our workers, our police, and home from command soldiers to the place where the rocket hit,” Reznik said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled southern Lebanon, where Israel’s bombardments are most intense and where the Israel Defence Force is conducting ground operations to destroy Hezbollah’s weapons cache.

“Haifa is the third biggest city in Israel. We have more than three hunder thousand people. We have a large infrastructure with chemical plants, and near the city, we have a port. We have the biggest hospital... It’s the biggest and the main city in the north, and that’s why I think that’s a strategy of Hezbollah to hit the city...” the Emergency department head further said.

Hezbollah has fired at least 90 missiles over the border on Wednesday, with the rockets either intercepted or crashing and burning in northern Israeli fields, according to the IDF.

The Israeli military has said it has no plans to scale back its current attacks in Lebanon, with the IDF touting Wednesday that it has conducted more than 1,100 airstrikes across the border in recent weeks.

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties. (ANI)

Also Read: Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claims killing senior Hezbollah commander Mohammad Rashid Sakafi

Also Watch: