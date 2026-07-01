Strengthening ties with India ‘extremely important’, affirms Japan ahead of Takaichi’s New Delhi visit

TOKYO/NEW DELHI: Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, will visit India from July 1 to 3 and hold a Japan-India summit meeting with her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Through this visit, we plan to discuss further strengthening of complementary cooperation toward economic growth through investment and innovation, as well as in areas such as energy and other economic security, under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the next 10 years announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last August, in order to strengthen relations with India, which is extremely important for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," read a statement issued by the ministry ahead of Takaichi's visit. The Japanese PM is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and will be accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday morning.

She is then scheduled to hold a meeting with PM Modi which will be followed by the signing and exchange of several agreements between both countries.

During her visit, Takaichi will also be attending a business forum. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, both sides are expected to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. (IANS)

Also Read: Japan hit by magnitude 7 earthquake, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sets up task force