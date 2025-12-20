Suspect in Brown University shooting found dead at North Hampshire storage facility

RHODE ISLAND: The suspect in the Brown University mass shooting was found dead Thursday (local time), having taken his own life, CNN reported.

The shooter’s dead body was found in a New Hampshire storage facility, the outlet reported citing Providence Police Chief Oscar L. Perez Jr.’s statement.

This shooting adds to the rising trend of gun violence in the United States, marking at least the 75th school shooting this year.

Authorities identified the suspect as Claudio Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown University student and Portuguese national.

He was discovered at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, along with a satchel, two firearms, and evidence matching the crime scene, according to CNN.

Providence police confirmed that the vehicle linked to Valente, found abandoned near the storage facility, was a rental, as verified by FBI financial records.

The mass shooting on December 13 at the Ivy League school left two students dead and nine others injured. Providence Police Chief Perez Jr. stated that Valente acted alone during the attack, as per CNN.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said officials will test the guns found with the suspect for ballistic and DNA evidence. However, they are confident the search for the perpetrator is over.

“We are 100 percent confident that this is our target and that this case is closed from a perspective of pursuing people involved,” Neronha said at a news conference.

Despite the suspect’s death, questions surrounding the incident and his motive remain.

“I don’t think we have any idea why now or why? Why Brown? Why these students? Why this classroom? That is really unknown to us, and it may become clear,” Neronha said. “I hope that it does, but it hasn’t as of right now.” Officials are also investigating potential links between the Brown shooting and the killing of an MIT professor earlier this week in Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case. (ANI)

Also Read: Oman Sultan confers national award on PM Narendra Modi - his 29th global honour