Suspects in Australia beach shooting were in Philippines in November, say authorities

MANILA: The father and son duo, allegedly behind one of Australia's Bondi Beach shootings, spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines, authorities in Manila confirmed, with the father entering the country as an "Indian national," the state media reported.

Spokesperson for the country's Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday said that Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, who allegedly killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others arrived in the Philippines from Sydney last on November 1 with the southern province of Davao listed as their final destination, said the PNA news agency.

"Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025, on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

The spokesperson added that Naveed is an Indian-Australian citizen.

The country's Police and the military had earlier told reporters that they were still confirming the duo's presence in the country. (ANI)

