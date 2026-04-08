Suspects shot dead as gunfire erupts near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Gunfire erupted near the Israeli Consulate in the Besiktas district of Istanbul on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security intervention. According to a report by Al Jazeera, citing local media sources, the area was cordoned off as Turkish security forces responded to the presence of armed individuals in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission. The situation escalated into a direct confrontation when law enforcement officials engaged the gunmen. While initial reports from the police department indicated that “three suspects were killed”, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul later clarified the casualties from the violent confrontation. Despite the severity of the exchange, the diplomatic mission itself was reportedly empty during the assault. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman clarified that the consulate, which occupies the “7th floor of a building” in the district, was “not staffed at the time of the incident”. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also posted a statement on X saying, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul today. We appreciate the Turkish security forces’ swift action in thwarting this attack.’’ (ANI)

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