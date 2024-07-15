Syria warns of consequences following Israeli missile attacks

Damascus: The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates cautioned on Sunday that Israeli attacks on Syrian soil could lead to uncontrollable consequences and serious repercussions.

In a statement released hours after Israeli missile attacks on a residential neighborhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus and military sites, the ministry reaffirmed Syria’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and liberate its occupied land through all legitimate means guaranteed by international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry warned against the escalation of Israeli attacks on Syrian soil, adding that persistent international silence regarding such attacks would undermine the ability of the international system to confront violations of its charter and international laws.

Israeli strikes in Damascus earlier in the day resulted in casualties among the Syrian military and fires in the targeted areas, as reported by the Syrian Ministry of Defense and relevant sources.

The Defense Ministry said a military personnel was killed, and three others were injured during the attacks.

The ministry added that the attacks were launched from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and aimed at several military sites in the southern region and a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus. (IANS)

