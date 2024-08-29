Taiwan and Japan seek to strengthen cooperation, become force for peace and prosperity in region

Taipei: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te met with Ohashi Mitsuo, Chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, on August 27 to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional stability through the establishment of a “democratic umbrella.”

This initiative seeks to unite democracies worldwide in promoting shared values such as freedom, peace, and prosperity, while countering the growing influence of authoritarian regimes in East Asia, according to Taiwan News.

“I warmly welcome Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo back and thank him for his contributions to promoting Taiwan-Japan relations. We are maritime nations and solid partners bound by deep friendship. I hope that through this Taiwan-Japan Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, we can strengthen our cooperation in the maritime field, address global issues, and become a solid force for peace and prosperity in the region,” President Lai Ching-te said in a post on X.

Ohashi Mitsuo has held a crucial role in Japan-Taiwan relations since his appointment in 2011, overseeing the informal yet strategically vital diplomatic interactions between the two nations.

During their meeting, President Lai emphasized the importance of deepening the longstanding friendship between Taiwan and Japan, which he described as being founded on mutual respect and shared democratic values. The “democratic umbrella” concept is seen as a natural progression of these ties, fostering closer cooperation between democracies to ensure regional security.

A key topic of discussion was Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a significant trade pact that would enhance Taiwan’s economic integration with other member states, including Japan.

Lai expressed his hopes that Japan would actively support Taiwan’s application, underscoring the strategic benefits of such an alliance for both countries, reported Taiwan News.

In addition to economic cooperation, the meeting touched on security concerns, particularly in light of China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. Both leaders acknowledged the critical role of Taiwan-Japan collaboration in maintaining peace and deterring potential conflicts. (ANI)

