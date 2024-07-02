Taiwan detects 7 Chinese naval ships, 6 military aircraft near its territory: Ministry of National Defence

Taipei: The Ministry of National Defence said on Monday that they had tracked seven Chinese naval ships (PLAN) and six military aircraft (PLA) around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, Taiwan News reported. According to MND, of the six People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two PLA helicopters were tracked in the southwest and southeast portions of Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND said, “6 PLA (People’s Liberation Army) aircraft and 7 PLAN (People’s Liberation Army Navy) vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 helicopters entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time, as per Taiwan News. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft. According to Taiwan News, Taiwan tracked Chinese military aircraft 423 times and naval/coast guard vessels 229 times last month. (ANI)

