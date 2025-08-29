Taiwan detects Chinese military presence around strait

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense detected the presence of 41 Chinse military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) Thursday. As per Taiwan’s MND, of the 41 sorties, 21 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “41 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s MND recorded 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and an official ship operating around its territory. MND said that 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, it said, “23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a “regional troublemaker” after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the “Pacific Way” of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum’s ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing’s claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People’s Republic of China “has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day,” and noted that UN Resolution 2758 makes no reference to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Calling China’s narrative “the emperor’s new clothes,” he said, “Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true.” Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing’s suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh: 50 injured in police crackdown on students protesting outside Yunus' residence

Also Watch: