Taiwan military dismisses China’s claims of ‘internet Army’ behind cyberattacks

Taipei: Taiwan’s military dismissed a report from China’s state-run CCTV on Monday, that claimed the Taiwanese government has funded an “internet Army” to infiltrate China’s cyberspace and spread disinformation.

The report, released on the same day, alleged that the Taiwanese government was behind a group of hackers known as Anonymous 64. Since the beginning of this year, the group has reportedly conducted cyberattacks to seize control of portal websites, outdoor electronic billboards, and video-on-demand platforms in China, Hong Kong, and Macau, according to Taiwan Focus. The report indicated that the hackers’ activities include disseminating false information, creating divisions among the public, and undermining the governance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It linked the hackers to Taiwan’s Information, Communications, and Electronic Force Command (ICEFCOM) within the Ministry of National Defence. The report also named three individuals believed to be active members of the Taiwanese military who are under investigation by Chinese authorities for their alleged involvement in the cyberattacks. In response, ICEFCOM issued a statement rejecting the claims, stating that its focus is on national defense and maintaining cybersecurity. The ICEFCOM emphasized that it is the People’s Liberation Army that poses a threat to Taiwan’s cybersecurity and undermines regional peace, asserting its commitment to strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity under the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense. (ANI)

