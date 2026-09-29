Taiwan presses Trump administration on $14 billion arms deal

WASHINGTON: Taiwan has urged the Trump administration to deliver a delayed $14 billion weapons package as quickly as possible, saying its ability to deter Chinese aggression depends on remaining strong and prepared.

Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the United States, made the appeal after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping devoted little public attention to Taiwan during their summit in Washington.

Trump said Taiwan was raised during his discussions with Xi but that the leaders did not spend much time on the issue.

Yui told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Taiwan was absent from the statements issued by Washington and Beijing after the summit. "It was not the main topic of discussion," Yui said. "As a matter of fact, during the released statements by both sides on the deliverables or the achievements, Taiwan does not figure in neither side of the papers." Beijing described Taiwan as a foundational issue in its relationship with Washington. Yui said the United States did not respond by changing its position towards the island. "The United States made it very clear that no change in position towards Taiwan," he said.

Yui pointed to a meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea before Xi's visit. He said they had supported peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposed coercion. The focus then shifted to the weapons package approved by Congress but awaiting action by Trump. Taiwan has already paid for the arms, according to CNN's "State of the Union". Yui said the sales were needed to prevent conflict rather than provoke one. "This purchase or this sale actually is peace through strength is the best way to avoid any conflict," he said. "The notion that China will not attack Taiwan is on the basis that Taiwan is strong." (IANS)

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