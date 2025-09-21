Taiwan raises alarm over growing cases of Taiwanese missing in China

Taipei: The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) in Taipei has raised concern that nearly nine Taiwanese go “missing,” get detained, or have their movement restricted in China every month. Between January 1 last year and August 31 this year, 188 such cases have been reported, according to Taipei Times, citing figures released by the council.

Of the total, 50 Taiwanese were listed as “disappeared” after entering China, 19 were formally detained, and 119 faced restrictions on their freedom of movement. These included interrogations at airports and questioning in hotel lobbies, the Taipei Times reported on Wednesday.

The council has also issued a statement and urged Taiwanese nationals visiting China to remain highly vigilant and aware of risks.

The Taipei Times further noted that in one instance, a Taiwanese traveller on a short trip was stopped at an airport and told their identification was “problematic.” The person was taken aside, asked to unlock their phone, and only released after overhearing an officer admit, “We have the wrong person.”

In another incident, a Taiwanese couple in Shanxi Province saw the wife nearly taken away by plainclothes officers in a hotel lobby, only to learn later the group was part of a local security task force. These examples were cited by Taipei Times, drawing on details shared by people familiar with the matter. (ANI)

Also Read: United States slams China for misusing WWII documents to pressure Taiwan

Also Watch: