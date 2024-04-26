Taiwan reports Chinese military incursions near island amid escalating tensions

Taipei: Amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the island nation’s Ministry of National Defence reported the detection of Chinese military aircraft and vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to official statements, 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected as of 6 am (local time) today.

Of particular concern was the incursion of 7 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, breaching Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan’s armed forces, represented by the Republic of China Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces), closely monitored the situation and responded appropriately to the perceived threat.

“10 PLA (Chinese) aircraft and 6 PLAN (Chinese) vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” said Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence in a post on X. (ANI)

