Taiwan to hold large-scale military drills in response to China’s ongoing presence

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has announced three major joint exercises to be held from late October to early November, aimed at strengthening the island’s defence capabilities in response to China’s ongoing military activities, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.

The exercises are part of Taiwan’s efforts to enhance its military preparedness and counter potential security threats from China.

The Army’s Chang Tai No. 19 exercise, scheduled from October 28 to November 1, will feature a simulated confrontation between two combined brigades: the 586th Armored Brigade from central Taiwan and the 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade from southern Taiwan, as per Taiwan News.

The Sixth Army Corps will oversee this exercise, which will be larger in scope than previous years.

The drills will run 24 hours daily, including night operations, to mimic real scenarios and assess combat readiness.

Further, the Hai Chiang naval exercise is slated for late October to early November. This exercise will simulate defensive and offensive scenarios in the event of a Chinese invasion, focusing on anti-ship operations.

The Air Force’s Tianlong Exercise will run from October 28 to November 1 and involve air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground combat drills.

Aircraft including F-16Vs, Mirage 2000s, and IDF fighters will be deployed. The exercise will test the pilots’ combat readiness and joint operational effectiveness with other military branches.

The series of exercises come after President Lai Ching-te pledged to boost the nation’s resilience in his National Day address on October 10. Under the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, Lai stated he would bolster national defence and protect the well-being of the Taiwanese.

Taiwan is determined to uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Laid said, adding that it will remain confident and resilient and be a force for peace and prosperity in the region.

Last month, Defence Minister Wellington Koo affirmed that it is becoming harder to discern when Beijing might be transitioning from a training exercise to war, as China’s military drills around Taiwan increase. (ANI)

