Taiwan turns to ‘Urban Mining’ to tackle China’s rare earth export curbs

Taipei: Taiwan might address China’s stricter export limits on rare earth metals by utilising “urban mining,” a researcher indicated, as reported by Taipei Times.

Rare earth metals, essential for semiconductors and various electronic components, can be extracted from industrial or electronic waste to lessen dependency on imports, stated Lee Cheng-han, a professor in the National Cheng Kung University Department of Resources Engineering, according to the Taipei Times.

Although termed rare, rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust. However, their widespread distribution makes their extraction and refinement energy-consuming and harmful to the environment, he noted, adding that many nations prefer importing these materials rather than mining them.

China has invested heavily over the years to develop a comprehensive rare earth industry that offers cost benefits and now oversees over 90 per cent of the world’s refining capability, thus dominating the global market, he explained.

“Industrial and electronic waste frequently contains higher concentrations of rare earth elements compared to natural sources, and the recycling process typically demands less energy and leads to lower pollution levels,” he remarked, as cited by the Taipei Times.

“As environmental accountability becomes a key focus for businesses, urban mining is gaining traction on a global scale,” he continued. Lee mentioned that Apple Inc has consistently managed recycling initiatives that reclaim not only valuable metals but also rare earth elements, aiding in circular economy and carbon reduction objectives.

In reaction to US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent’s comments that Washington would collaborate with allies about China’s rare earth export limits, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday that Taiwan is closely aligning with US strategic aims across various issues.

A foreign affairs representative mentioned that Taiwan would pursue exchanges and collaborations with the US through existing bilateral channels to develop a “non-red supply chain” for essential minerals, reinforcing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry’s resilience and affirming the nation’s commitment to US investments, according to the Taipei Times.

Beijing’s restrictions should act as a prompt for nations to acknowledge the strategic significance of rare earths and hasten their efforts to detach from China, argued Ho Tseng-yuan, director of cybersecurity at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research.

The US administration under President Donald Trump has already shown determination to achieve this with initiatives that include funding various minerals firms, he noted, according to the Taipei Times.

“China’s actions have encouraged countries to reassess the strategic importance of rare earths, expedite supply chain diversification, and reinforce regional partnerships for the mining and processing of crucial minerals,” Ho stated. “Urban mining has also emerged as a significant aspect of global initiatives to recycle and restore vital minerals through circular economy strategies,” he added, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

