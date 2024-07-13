Taiwan urges China to release seized fishing vessel, crew members

After Taiwan’s fishing vessel, Da Jin Man No 88 was seized by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG), Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh stressed the release of the fishing vessel and its crew member as soon as procedures such as payment of fines have been completed, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC said on Thurday that the incident should be considered “a matter for Chinese law enforcement.” MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said at a news conference on Thursday, that “crew members found to be fishing illegally should be released as soon as procedures such as payment of fines have been completed.” According to Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA), Da Jin Man No. 88, a Taiwanese fishing vessel registered in Penghu, was boarded and seized by China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel at a location east-northeast of Liaoluo Bay 17.5 nautical miles outside Taiwan-controlled “restricted waters” of the Kinmen Islands on July 2. Further, CGA said, the vessel, along with its two Taiwanese and three Indonesian crew members, were detained by the Chinese authorities for illegally operating in Chinese territorial seas, as per Focus Taiwan. As per Chinese law, fishing vessels are prohibited from operating in China’s territorial seas during the closed fishing season. As of Thursday evening, Da Jin Man No. 88 and its crew have been detained for nine days, and it is not known when they may be released. “We consider this a matter for Chinese law enforcement,” Liang said, adding that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should respect each other’s approaches to enforcing their respective laws. “We promptly release detained Chinese fishing vessels after completing relevant procedures,” Liang added, implying that the Chinese authorities should similarly release the boat and the five crew members as soon as possible. Before the incident involving Da Jin Man No. 88, Taiwanese vessels were detained by the Chinese authorities for fishing during China’s closed fishing season on two occasions in the past 21 years: five boats were seized in July 2003 and six more were seized in July 2005. (ANI)

