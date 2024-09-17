‘Taliban suspends polio vaccination in Afghanistan’ Says United Nations (UN)

United Nations: The United Nations (UN) announced on Monday that the Taliban has suspended all polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan.

UN agencies said that they were notified about the suspension just days before the scheduled September immunization campaign, though no official reason was provided.

Representatives from the Taliban-led government did not comment on the situation immediately.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only two countries in the world where the spread of the paralyzing and potentially fatal disease has not been eradicated.

Despite the polio eradication programme’s continuous efforts in Afghanistan, the last phase of the campaign to achieve polio-free status has faced significant challenges. Over the past three years, the number of polio cases have risen in the country, with the virus spreading to provinces that had remained free of the disease for an extended period. (IANS)

