Talks with PM Modi, address on agenda as President Putin set to attend BRICS Summit

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India from September 11 to September 13 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, with a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an address at the BRICS Business Forum among the key engagements on his agenda. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.

The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India's chairship.

The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

"On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries' ministries of industry and trade," the statement read. (ANI)

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