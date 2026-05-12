Tehran: Iran drafts proposal for US talks, seeks end to conflict and sanctions relief

Tehran: Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of US sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.

It also demands a 30-day window for rescinding US sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported. (IANS)

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