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Tehran: Iran drafts proposal for US talks, seeks end to conflict and sanctions relief

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of US sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
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Tehran: Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of US sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.

It also demands a 30-day window for rescinding US sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported. (IANS) 

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